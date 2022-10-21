Tennis: Former world No. 1 Halep provisionally suspended for doping

LONDON – Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the Aug 29-Sept 11 US Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of the drug – an anti-anemia medication or one that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used in the treatment of patients with kidney problems.

“Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP),” the body said in a statement.

“The sample was split into A and B samples and the subsequent analysis found that the A sample contained FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is a prohibited substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.”

Halep described the ban as the “biggest shock of her life”.

“Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

“I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.

“It’s not about the titles or the money. It’s about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years.”

Halep, who lost to Daria Snigur of Ukraine in the first round at Flushing Meadows, recently announced that she was taking the rest of the season off after undergoing nasal surgery to improve her breathing.

The former French Open and Wimbledon champion is the highest-profile tennis player to fail a drugs test since Russian Maria Sharapova in 2016.

The ITIA added that while provisionally suspended, “the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the governing bodies of the sport”. REUTERS, AFP