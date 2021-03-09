Tenacity carries Yu, Zeng into last 32 in Doha

Despite squandering two match points, Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu showed sufficient fortitude to upset Monaco's world No. 44 Yang Xiaoxin at the WTT Star Contender Doha tournament, carving out a 3-2 (8-11, 11-4, 11-2, 10-12, 11-7) win to reach the last 32 yesterday.

It was her seventh women's singles victory in eight matches in eight days, following a top-four finish at last week's World Table Tennis Contender event that also took place in the Qatari capital.

The 31-year-old Singaporean will play Puerto Rican Adriana Diaz today for a place in the last 16 of the US$400,000 (S$539,000) event.

World No. 50 Yu told The Straits Times: "I'm not that happy with my performance today even though I was thoroughly prepared. The opponent was persistent and I was a bit nervous and lost some crucial points.

"After last week's exertions, I'm a bit tired but I will take it one match at a time and persevere."

Yu was not the only Singaporean to emerge victorious after going the distance.

World No. 73 Zeng Jian won her final six points to beat unranked Sarah de Nutte of Luxembourg 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 11-4) and set up a meeting with South Korea's world No. 15 Jeon Ji-hee.

The 24-year-old Zeng said: "I faced some difficulties in the fourth game when the opponent mixed up her serves, but I was mentally prepared and adjusted accordingly.

"I'm confident in my game as we have been training well, and will strive to achieve an upset in my next match."

However, world No. 59 Lin Ye lost 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4) to Ukraine's world No. 69 Ganna Gaponova.

Summing up his charges' performance, national women's team coach Hao Anlin said: "Lin Ye struggled against the defensive tactics of the Ukrainian and did not read the spins as well as she should have.

"Mengyu and Zeng Jian pulled through after tough matches but their tempo reactions can still be improved."

Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei received a bye and will face South Korea's world No. 106 Lee Zi-on in the round of 32 today.