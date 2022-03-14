Teetan sizes up occasion

HONG KONG • Unleashing a decisive move in quest of a record 12th Hong Kong trainers' title, John Size stamped his familiar mid-season authority on the championship with a treble - highlighted by success in the two Class 1 features - at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Size's three-timer with Sight Success, Champion's Way and Brilliant Way left the Australian with a five-win buffer - 55-50 - over Frankie Lor after 53 of 88 scheduled meetings, while Karis Teetan took riding honours with a quartet.

Teetan and Size combined in unlikely fashion when Sight Success edged to a narrow success in the Class 1 Lam Tsuen Handicap over 1,200m, after the Mauritian contacted Size following the close of entries for the HK$3.15 million (S$548,000) contest in search of a ride.

"I had no ride in the race. I sent John a message after the entry came out and he was like 'you can ride one for me' and, when you get a ride for Mr Size, they always have a chance," said Teetan, who also scored on Team Goodluck, Alcari and Super Fortune to boost his season's tally to 46 winners.

"Just glad to pick up this horse and he won this race at the start because he jumped so quick and I got him across and he relaxed pretty quick. After that, I just had to wait on him in the straight.

"As soon as he balanced up, he started to let the engine open."

Rising from a mark of 83 at the start of the season to his current rating of 105, Sight Success notched his fourth win of the term.

It confirmed his quality and versatility.

His victories this term have come over 1,000m and 1,200m at Happy Valley, with a 1,200m triumph on Sha Tin's dirt course preceding Saturday's first success at Class 1 level.

"He's won four races this season. He's been very consistent and he's always promised to win a good race. Obviously, the handicap helps him out - and that's what it's all about," said Size.

"There was probably a neck or so between the first four or five, the competition is there and he happened to be in front on the post. Very competitive race."