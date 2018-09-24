Teen triathlete Rachmadi shows his pedigree

Nicholas Rachmadi crosses the finish line to win the national title for the sprint distance race at the Singapore International Triathlon, while other participants begin their swim course, plunging into the sea off the East Coast Park beach yesterday. Rachmadi, 17, completed the 750m swim, 18km bike ride and 5km run in 1hr 4min 11sec, ahead of Casey Lim (1:13:42) in second place. Bryce Chong won the national title for the standard distance comprising a 1.5km swim, 36km bike ride and 10km run in 2:05:02. Almost 1,800 participants, with more than 800 from overseas, took part in the 34th edition of the annual event.