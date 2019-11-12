Teen cricket sensation repeats half-century act

ST LUCIA • A day after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record as the youngest player to score an international 50 for her country, Shafali Verma showed it was no fluke by tormenting the West Indies again.

The 15-year-old struck her second straight half-century on Sunday to lead the Indian Twenty20 women's cricket team to victory with 57 balls to spare at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

She hammered 73 runs off 49 balls in the first of their five-match series the day before and followed it up by smashing 69 from 35 balls in the second game as her team won by 10 wickets.

Former India great Tendulkar was 16 years and 214 days when he hit a half-century in a Test against Pakistan in 1989. He is the youngest Indian to make a century (119) at 17 years 107 days against England in 1990.

At 15 years and 285 days, Shafali is now the second-youngest player to score an international T20 50 after the United Arab Emirates' Kavisha Egodage, who was 15 years and 267 days when she set the mark.

The batter, who cites Tendulkar as an inspiration to play the sport, is also the youngest cricketer to play for India in a T20 game after making her debut against South Africa last month, scoring a fine 46.

Just like the first game, the West Indies again struggled for runs as Hayley Matthews and Stacy-Ann King opened the batting.

2 Shafali Verma scored her second straight half-century against the West Indies - 73 and 69.

The latter was the first to go for seven followed by Shemaine Campbelle for a four-ball 0.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for the West Indies and the visitors, riding on Shafali's unbeaten knock and Deepti Sharma's four for 10, restricted the hosts to 103 for seven in 20 overs.

With a 2-0 lead, India can wrap up the series in the third game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE STATESMAN