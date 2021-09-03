Teary Storey on a high after 17th gold medal

TOKYO • An emotional Sarah Storey said she felt "overwhelmed" after becoming Britain's most successful Paralympian yesterday with her 17th gold medal, 29 years after her first.

She won cycling's C4-5 women's road race for her third gold at Tokyo 2020, following victory in the individual pursuit at the velodrome last week and triumph in the C4-5 road time trial two days ago.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, again," she told Channel 4 TV after the 79.2km race. "I feel like it is happening to someone else.

"Right now I can't explain or compute anything about the race, but crossing the line first felt so good."

In treacherous cool, wet and foggy conditions at Fuji International Speedway, cycling queen Storey finished in 2hr 21min 51sec to eclipse Mike Kenny's 16 swimming golds won from 1976 to 1988.

She was flanked again by fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright as the pair completed a third one-two of the Games. Marie Patouillet of France took a bronze behind the duo for the second time in Tokyo.

"It is so good to see Sarah be so successful," said Lane-Wright. "If I've won three silvers in her shadow then I am so happy."

The British pair allowed Germany's Kerstin Brachtendorf to break away to a lead of more than a minute.

They then chased her down over the final of six laps on the 13km circuit around the foothills of Mount Fuji, in 18 deg C weather more akin to a British summer in Storey's home city of Manchester.

"I love riding in the rain," said Storey. "I feel like I've got the technical skills to handle the corners."

The former swimmer, whose Paralympic career began with two golds at the age of 14 at Barcelona 1992, choked back tears as she recalled how her career began, with a little help from her parents.

"My mum and dad said to me when I was 12, when I wasn't winning anything in school... they kept saying to me, 'Focus on you Sarah, just focus on your best'," Storey said, with her voice cracking.

"And that's what I keep doing."

She became Britain's most successful female Paralympian at London 2012 when she overtook wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson's 11-gold record.

Storey shed tears again as she sang the national anthem on the top step of the podium for the 17th time in a career that has spanned an astonishing eight Paralympics.

It was a golden morning for Britain's cycling team as they also took first and second in the men's C1-3 race in atrocious conditions.

Benjamin Watson won his second gold of Tokyo 2020 in 2:04:23 with Finlay Graham claiming silver 1:20 adrift.

The pair broke away to destroy a world-class field with France's Alexandre Leaute trailing home in third place, more than six minutes behind Watson.

"That was mental," the 32-year-old said. "I complain about the rain but I love racing in this, I adore it.

"When I woke up this morning, I had a smile on my face, I knew it was going to be pretty good.".

