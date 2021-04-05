Tears of joy as Ikee seals Tokyo spot after cancer

TOKYO • Cancer survivor Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee missed an individual spot in the butterfly but qualified for the 4x100m medley relay at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics yesterday, just over two years after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

"I didn't think I would meet the qualifying time, so I'm so happy," she said while holding back tears.

Ikee resumed training only in March last year after being hospitalised for around 10 months following her diagnosis in February 2019.

The 20-year-old entered her first race last August with her sights set firmly on a berth at the Paris Games in 2024.

But she booked her place at this summer's coronavirus-postponed Games after winning the 100m butterfly at Japan's Olympic trials in 57.77 seconds.

The time was not enough to qualify her for the Olympic 100m butterfly competition - 57.10sec was the Japan Swimming Federation's required standard - but it did win a place on her country's medley relay team.

"I wasn't as confident as I was at the trials five years ago," Ikee said. "I thought it would be much later that I would be able to start winning. I've never thought I'd be able to win the 100m. But I trained to win and I was saying to myself, 'I'm back', as I entered this race.

"I didn't get the turns right in the semi-finals and I thought there were areas to improve. So I wasn't expecting to get below 58 seconds or the time needed for the relay, so I'm really happy."

She is competing at the nationals for the first time since her leukaemia diagnosis and with her name entered into two more Olympic qualifying events here, the 50m and 100m freestyle, she could still qualify for Tokyo as an individual participant. The tournament ends on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE