Tears of joy after Uruguay stun Fiji

KAMAISHI • Uruguay were the only amateur side at the last Rugby World Cup and lost all their matches, but a raft of changes bore fruit yesterday, when they shocked Fiji 30-27 for their biggest win.

Los Tecos, who lost 47-15 to Fiji four years ago, produced a disciplined and compact display to capitalise on their opponents' mistakes for the Pool D victory in the small Japanese seaside town of Kamaishi.

The 17th-ranked South American side had only four professionals four years ago but can now boast 18. They have benefited from the new professional Major League Rugby in the United States, with 10 players in Esteban Meneses' squad plying their trade there.

World Rugby has also praised the work of the high-performance centre built near Montevideo in 2013.

Captain Juan Manuel Gaminara hopes Uruguay can catch up with the likes of world No. 12 Fiji.

"I am sure people did not know about Uruguayan rugby," said Gaminara, draped in the flag of his country. "We are an amateur squad and a very young team... and we play against (long-term) professionals.

"This is how hard it is. I'm really proud of my country; we're not the biggest, we're not the tallest but we came here to win."

Their previous Cup victories came against Spain and Georgia.

The feat, while not as shocking as Japan's 34-32 win over two-time champions South Africa in 2015, was every bit as deserved and the Uruguayans, many in tears, danced with their small but vocal band of fans after the final whistle.

They scored from converted tries from scrum-half Santiago Arata, No. 8 Manuel Diana and centre Juan Manuel Cat, as well as a penalty from Felipe Berchesi.

Fiji missed five kicks, which cost them 11 points, but their coach John McKee refused to single out his misfiring goal kickers.

"There were other things we didn't do well either. In the first half we turned the ball over too much," the New Zealander said.

In Pool A, Japan assistant coach Tony Brown yesterday added to the outcry over refereeing.

Fellow pool contenders Samoa survived being reduced to 13 men in the first half of Tuesday's 34-9 win over Russia.

Rey Lee-lo and Motu Matu'u were given only yellow cards for high tackles by France's Romain Poite after reviews by the television match official. The pair were yesterday cited for dangerous tackles and will attend disciplinary hearings before an independent judicial committee.

Brown said at a news conference that the two "brutal" tackles "should have been red cards".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE