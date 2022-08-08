Tears flow as Feng claims gold

An emotional Feng Tianwei on the podium with her table tennis women's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham yesterday. The Singaporean veteran battled wrist, shoulder and knee injuries to defeat her younger teammate Zeng Jian (far left) 4-3 (6-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) in the final to win her third Games gold in the singles. "It has been very emotional because I have gone through quite a lot to get here... I really wanted to win something for Singapore, and I just gave it my all and never gave up," she said.