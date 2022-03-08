Team's quick bounceback for World Cup pistol silver

Teo Shun Xie and Teh Xiu Hong rebounded from missing out on an air pistol women's team bronze to partner Nicole Tan and claim the 25m pistol women's team silver at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

They were beaten 17-13 by India's Rahi Sarnobat, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in the final.

On Wednesday, Teo and Teh, along with Amanda Mak, had lost 16-8 to Chinese Taipei in the third-place play-off for the air pistol team event. But there were no such issues for the 25m pistol women's trio as they topped the first qualification stage on Friday, before placing second in Saturday's second qualification stage to progress to the final against India.

Teo, 33, credited the team's "support ecosystem" that includes family, friends and high performance staff from the Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) for helping them get over the disappointment of the missed medal earlier.

Noting that they had a team discussion to share their views and experiences, she said: "After each competition, we would always take the time to reflect and review what we could have done better as well as what we have done well during competition.

"We are always learning and seeking to improve, so that we will be even better prepared mentally and technically for the next competition."

Under the new formats at the World Cup, each of the three athletes fire five shots per round in the 25m pistol team event. The team with the highest number of hits per round win two points and one point if the scores are tied. A hit is a score of 10.2 or more for each shot.

The first team to reach 16 points win the gold.

Tan, 31, said: "I think this format is more challenging than before. It really tests the endurance, both mentally and physically, of the athletes.

"The biggest difference is that it counts the wins by the sets instead of an accumulated number of hits which actually pushes athletes to show consistency in their performance. It does seem like a fairer system but it is longer than the previous format."

In the 25m pistol women's team final, the teams were neck and neck until 13-13, when the Indians outshot the Singaporeans in the last two rounds to win their country's third gold at the event.

Teh, who turns 28 on Friday, said: "We are a little disappointed but it was a good fight with Team India. They have always been a strong opponent and we managed to come very close to winning, so I'm also very proud and thankful for my teammates' efforts.

"This is my first World Cup medal so it is very significant and a big confidence booster for me ahead of a busy year."

Teo and Lim Swee Hon yesterday added another bronze in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event, as they beat Indonesia's Totok Tri Martanto and Talitha Judith Almira 16-14 in the third-place play-off. It was Singapore's third medal as Ho Xiu Yi, Adele Tan and Fernel Tan took bronze in the air rifle women's team event last Wednesday.

The shooters will now look ahead to the May 12-23 South-east Asian Games and qualifying for the Sept 10-25 Asian Games.

SSA high performance manager Jeanine Heng said that while the format differs from that of the SEA and Asian Games, the team performances will "boost our confidence that it is possible for us be one of the best in the region".

She added: "The individual scores give us some indication that we likely could final at most events at the SEA Games and hope all the finals experiences the team have had during these few months give them a leg-up for the SEA Games.

"This is especially so after a lack of competition over two years."

The shooters will have to work harder for the Asiad, as top teams like China and South Korea were not in Cairo but Heng stressed that "our main goal and focus is to get to the 2024 Olympics" as qualification would likely begin this year.