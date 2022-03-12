Team sports for up to 30 to resume on Tuesday

The streamlining of measures for sports, which will see an increase in the number of participants for team sports and event capacity limits, will begin next Tuesday, the multi-ministry task force (MTF) handling Covid-19 said yesterday.

This means up to 30 fully vaccinated people will be allowed at supervised or operator-supervised facilities, such as ActiveSG ones and approved private venues. Fans will also be allowed at larger sports events with more than 1,000 people with masks on, although there is a capacity limit of 50 per cent.

These simplified Covid-19 measures were originally meant to be introduced on Feb 25 and March 4, respectively, but were postponed as the local case numbers remained high. The 30-people limit includes players, coaches and umpires, while prevailing safe management measures will apply before and after the activity, and during breaks.

No testing is required beforehand as long as all participants are fully vaccinated, but they are strongly encouraged to take a self-test before arriving.

MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong said: "We looked at the different considerations and on balance, we felt the overall health benefits of allowing sports to resume far outweigh the risks of infection, which in fact are low because of the transient nature of contact.

"There is no clear evidence that such transient contact while playing sports will lead to higher infections, and that is why we felt that we should proceed with sports."

Futsal facility The Cage's Turf City branch, which has four 11-a-side pitches, has been operating at 30 per cent to 40 per cent capacity. Co-owner Rajesh Mulani said: "We have drawn up protocols, done training with the staff and submitted the plans to the authorities. Now, we are just waiting to get formal approval."

The removal of compulsory on-site testing saves cost for players and facility operators.

Futsal facility Kovan Sports Centre has had to employ additional manpower to oversee testing during peak periods, which adds a few thousand dollars in costs monthly. Ms Dolly Ng, the facility's office manager, said: "Not having to do antigen rapid tests means players don't have to incur extra cost. It also saves us time, not having to supervise and schedule them for it."