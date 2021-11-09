Team sports for up to 10 fully vaccinated people to restart

Team sports for up to 10 fully vaccinated persons - including players and officials - can resume from tomorrow at suitable ActiveSG sports centres and People's Association community clubs, the multi-ministry task force (MTF) handling the pandemic announced yesterday.

All participants will be required to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) result on-site before the activity.

Team sports that are set to resume with these new measures include five-a-side football and basketball. More details will be provided by Sport Singapore later.

The pilot is part of the MTF's easing of safe management measures (SMMs) in settings that allow for vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS) and pre-activity testing. The use of VDS and ART will also be piloted at selected mass sporting events and selected meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

Recreational futsal player Idi Bakhtiar is looking forward to resuming five-a-side football since stopping in May. Mr Idi, 41, who played once a month with up to 16 people before the pandemic, said: "With the previous restrictions, it was really difficult to play a game and it didn't make sense to book a pitch with only a handful of players. Football, being a team sport, means the more the merrier in my opinion."

Netball player Valerie Wong, 24, whose club Xtrix had stopped training sessions since the end of July, said five-a-side is a decent substitute for the full seven-a-side game: "It's better than no games at all and that's the usual number we have for street netball anyway... I hope this means we can resume our netball leagues and have a semblance of what life was like before the restrictions."

Under the revised SMMs, safe distancing for indoor high-intensity sports and exercise classes and activities will be reduced from a 3m to 2m distance for individuals and groups.