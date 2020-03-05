Team SG athletes thank healthcare workers

From left: Singapore General Hospital (SGH) senior staff nurse Goh Rui Hao, SingHealth senior executive Kenneth Low, SGH staff nurse Victoria Teoh and medical lab technologist Vanessa Tan, were at Sport Singapore yesterday as Team Singapore athletes, such as bowler New Hui Fen, gathered there to show their appreciation for front-line medical workers during the coronavirus situation. Athletes and officials from golf, football, netball, silat, swimming, table tennis, volleyball and wushu mingled with the healthcare workers at The Athletes' Centre at the national sports agency's headquarters in Kallang. They paid tribute to their efforts with thank-you cards, jerseys and plush toys. The coronavirus has infected 110 people in Singapore, with 78 having recovered fully.