Team New Zealand stage comeback for 5-3 lead

AUCKLAND • Team New Zealand surged to a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the America's Cup after a dramatic race eight yesterday, as both boats splashed down and battled to stay on their foils in light winds off the coast of Auckland.

Defending champions TNZ had roared to a dominant 58-second win in the first race of the day but splashed down during the second leg of the second race after a poor jib when reeling in the Italians.

As TNZ floundered, Luna Rossa opened up a lead of 4min 27 sec but the challengers also came off their foils after a poor tack near the third gate. TNZ recovered to overtake them and negotiated a tense final leg to win by 3min 55sec in a sluggish 38:57.

The two race victories put the Kiwis within touching distance of the "Auld Mug", the oldest trophy in international sport. They can wrap up the best-of-13 series today when racing continues.

"Obviously, a pretty tense day for us, we're really happy with how we fought back and improved in that first race," TNZ helmsman Peter Burling said.

"We gave them a pretty good opportunity and needed a mistake from the Luna Rossa guys."

Luna Rossa were crestfallen, having led from the start of both races only to let TNZ pass them in each due to poor tactics in the first and botched execution in the second.

They incurred a slew of penalties in the latter race after sailing hundreds of metres outside the course boundary in search of ample wind to get back on their foils.

"Never in the bag as you saw, pretty tough conditions," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill. "We just fell off the foils and got stuck at the top mark for some time just trying to find enough pressure to get back up on the foils. We did some things well, some things we've got to tidy up."

Officials will also be under scrutiny after their course adjustment for the second race saw very little wind penetrate the cordon of spectator boats to reach the top mark.

Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni stopped short of blaming the course for the Italians' splash-down but said the spectator boats had not helped.

REUTERS

AMERICA'S CUP

