Team in a good place: Milicich

After just over two years at the helm of the netball team, Natalie Milicich has stepped down as Singapore coach and will return home to New Zealand to spend time with her family.

Upon her appointment in September 2017, she stated her goal was to groom players who were confident on court and she said she has achieved this.

"The biggest thing was to make sure that I instilled a belief in players, that they have confidence to be able to represent their country with pride and I really feel that we've done that," Milicich, 52, told The Straits Times on Sunday.

"It wasn't an easy decision but I feel like the team is in a really good place and that's why it was the right time.

"I'll miss the girls and the relationship with Netball Singapore."

With veterans Vanessa Lee and Nurul Baizura taking a break at the end of last year, and Lin Qingyi, Chen Huifen and Premila Hirubalan retiring in 2016, she had to bring in new blood like goal shooter Lee Pei Shan, 20, and goalkeeper Sindhu Nair, 24.

"Showing that there is a pathway for future players in the squad is something I'm proud of," she said. "There are a lot of players in the wider squad, who are going to be ready for the national team, so it's nice to see that we've built that depth within the squad."

She wrapped up her stint here by guiding the team to a SEA Games silver medal last week. Singapore may have fallen short of their goal to reclaim the gold from Malaysia after losing a closely fought final but she has no regrets.

"My experience with the SEA Games was a unique opportunity," she said. "We were unlucky not to win but I did say to my players that I felt they'd won gold for me - with how they performed and the attitude, character and fight they played the game with in that final."

A runners-up finish to Sri Lanka in last year's Asian Championship on home soil secured a spot in July's World Cup. After a tough campaign in Liverpool where they lost all three group games, they were again second in October's Nations Cup at home. Namibia lifted the trophy.

Players paid tribute to her impact and said she was a source of support both on and off the court.

Captain Charmaine Soh said: "When she came to the team, everyone started to look at her as the energy source. She's always there when we're upset and she brightens things up.

"She would speak to us before and after training. She's not only a coach to us, but also a very good friend who is always there for us."

Milicich was initially appointed on a one-year deal and signed a new contract of two years last year.

Netball Singapore chief executive officer Cyrus Medora said: "We'll miss her a lot. It's a big loss for us, but we understand that family comes first."

The squad will resume training next month and a new coach should be announced by then.

Milicich, who leaves today, was looking forward to the break and seeing her four children.

She said: "My experience here has helped me grow as a coach.

"It has been an amazing opportunity and one that I'm extremely grateful for."