Team ground up aim high

Ahead of Singapore Athletics (SA)'s Sept 25 election, Team Ground Up say they are ready to hit the ground running and have already secured $100,000 through donations to get their plans going if they are voted into power.

Last night, the slate of nine, led by SA presidential hopeful Lien Choong Luen, laid out their vision for the sport in a virtual town hall.

They are so far the only team to have thrown their names into the hat and are seeking to win the votes of SA's 23 affiliates at the national sports association's annual general meeting.

Lien, the general manager of ride-hailing app Gojek, said part of the $100,000 would go towards turning institutes of higher learning into regional training centres.

This includes providing coaches for young athletes from schools that do not focus on track and field so that they have opportunities to pursue the sport.

The $100,000 will also be used to provide additional support for athletes going for overseas competitions, as well as for organising competitions locally.

Marinda Teo, who is running for the post of vice-president (finance and partnerships), said: "More can be done when we're voted into office and when we start to execute the plans we have crafted.

"These donations are important as they can help us optimise the grants we have received from Sport Singapore. We can also build platforms to monetise our core capabilities in sports events organisation to produce sustainable streams of income, which can be invested back into athletics."

The virtual meeting was attended by a wide range of members from the athletics fraternity, including the likes of veteran coach Margaret Oh and Wings Athletic Club president Jezreel Mok.

In the conference which lasted 1hr 30min, Lien talked about rebuilding trust in the community through open communication with the fraternity. Team Ground Up also said that, if elected, their short-term priorities would be to address outstanding legal issues, engage athletes and Sport Singapore, and review finances and key internal operating processes at SA.

The association has been beset by internal strife and court proceedings.

Lien said: "We understand that not everything can be resolved amicably and that it may still continue to escalate, but we will make a really good effort to reset these issues. My priority is to get everyone back at the table, do it away from the limelight and hopefully we can come to an arrangement. "

Team Ground Up also shared their plans for the sport, including how they aim to solve the problem of the high attrition rate of young athletes in athletics such as by working with the Ministry of Education to provide coaching courses for physical education teachers.

They are also looking to make the Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic Games as spectacular as the National School Games and to include those in the Under-23 category in National Youth Championships.