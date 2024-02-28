Team Falcons gaining on BetBoom at DreamLeague Season 22

Team Falcons drew closer to BetBoom Team at the top of Group A during Tuesday's action at the DreamLeague Season 22.

While first-place BetBoom Team settled for a pair of draws against Heroic and G2.ig, Team Falcons got a 2-0 win on the board against Gaimin Gladiators before drawing with Virtus.pro. The Falcons beat GG in 29 minutes and 41 minutes, both times on red.

That put the Falcons one map behind BetBoom in the standings ahead of their meeting Wednesday, the final day of Group Stage 1.

Group B remained a three-horse race, as co-leaders Aurora, Shopify Rebellion and Xtreme Gaming all tied in both their matches on Tuesday. That included a 1-1 draw that saw Aurora beat Xtreme in 43 minutes on red, only for Xtreme to respond in 48 minutes on red.

The final day of the competition also holds a decisive matchup for Group B, as Xtreme will take on Shopify Rebellion, while Aurora meets fourth-place Team Spirit.

Only five of Tuesday's 16 matches did not end in a tie. Gaimin Gladiators, besides losing to the Falcons, beat Heroic while Azure Ray swept G2.ig in Group A action. In Group B, Team Spirit blanked 1win and Tundra Esports beat Team Liquid.

DreamLeague Season 22 continued Tuesday with 16 of the top Dota 2 teams from around the globe competing for the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Group Stage 2 features one round robin of the top eight teams to advance, and matches are best-of-three. The playoffs are a four-team, double-elimination bracket. Matches are best-of-three, except the grand final, which is best-of-five.

Critical ESL Pro Tour points toward qualification for additional 2024 events are also on the line. The event concludes March 10 at Meltdown London.

Group Stage 1 wraps on Wednesday with eight matches:

--Heroic vs. OG (Group A)

--BetBoom Team vs. Team Falcons (Group A)

--Azure Ray vs. Virtus.pro (Group A)

--G2.ig vs. Gaimin Gladiators (Group A)

--Xtreme Gaming vs. Shopify Rebellion (Group B)

--Team Spirit vs. Aurora (Group B)

--Team Liquid vs. Team Secret (Group B)

--Tundra Esports vs. 1win (Group B)

Group A standings (match W-D-L, map record)

1. BetBoom Team (3-3-0, 9-3)

2. Team Falcons (2-4-0, 8-4)

T3. Gaimin Gladiators (2-2-2, 6-6)

T3. OG (1-4-1, 6-6)

T3. Virtus.pro (1-4-1, 6-6)

T6. HEROIC (2-1-3, 5-7)

T6. Azure Ray (1-3-2, 5-7)

T7. G2.ig (0-3-3, 3-9)

Group B standings (match W-D-L, map record)

T1. Aurora (2-4-0, 8-4)

T1. Shopify Rebellion (2-4-0, 8-4)

T1. Xtreme Gaming (2-4-0, 8-4)

4. Team Spirit (2-3-1, 7-5)

5. Tundra Esports (1-4-1, 6-6)

6. Team Secret (0-5-1, 5-7)

T7. 1win (0-3-3, 3-9)

T7. Team Liquid (0-3-3, 3-9)

DreamLeague Season 22 prize pool (money, ESL Pro Tour points)

1. $300,000, 4,200 points

2. $175,000, 3,500

3. $120,000, 2,800

4. $85,000, 2,240

5. $52,500, 1,680

6. $47,500, 1,400

7. $42,500, 840

8. $37,500, 560

9-10. $25,000, 350

11-12. $20,000, 175

13-14. $15,000, 98

15-16. $10,000, 42

--Field Level Media REUTERS