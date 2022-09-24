Team Europe take lead through Ruud, Tsitsipas

LONDON - Casper Ruud struck the first blow for Team Europe after the Norwegian beat American Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 in the opening singles match of the Laver Cup on Friday.

Since the inception of the team tournament - the brainchild of 20-time Major winner Roger Federer - in 2017, the Europeans have won every edition.

French and US Open finalist Ruud got his team off to the perfect start and whetted the appetite of the crowd at the O2 Arena ahead of the main match of the three-day event. The world No. 2 later said he was happy to take a backseat to the "Big Four" of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, adding: "I'm a little bit behind on the inside jokes."

In the other singles match on Friday, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1, before the glamour doubles match featuring Federer, who played his final match as a pro before retiring, alongside his greatest rival and friend, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal of Spain.

The pair took on Sock and compatriot Frances Tiafoe. The match began after press time.

Elsewhere, struggling former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza said she was "not scared" of her deepening slump after losing in the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday.

The Spanish third seed lost 6-4, 6-2 to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova to continue a dismal run of results this year for the two-time Grand Slam champion. Muguruza has not managed to string together more than two wins at a tournament and fell out of the world's top 10 earlier in September.

"I don't think I have to be too sad about it - I played good, she played better, and that's pretty much it," said the world No. 12, whose last title victory came at the 2021 WTA Finals in Mexico.

"I've been through many ups and downs, I have a tough wall where this is not going to bother me."

Muguruza was the latest big name to fall at the Pan Pacific Open. Top seed Paula Badosa, US Open semi-finalist Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina all made early exits, while home favourite Naomi Osaka withdrew in the second round with abdominal pain.

Samsonova will play Zhang Shuai in Saturday's semi-final after the Chinese veteran beat Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

Fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen also advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-5 win over American Claire Liu. The 19-year-old will next face Russian fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova, who beat Brazilian fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 on Friday.

At the Korea Open, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu surged into the semi-finals on Friday as she won three matches in a row at a tournament for the first time since her 2021 triumph at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old Briton blew away Polish third seed Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2 and faces former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the last four on Saturday.

AFP

LAVER CUP

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm

PAN PACIFIC OPEN

S-finals: StarHub TV Ch201, 11am