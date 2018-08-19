Tchoukball: Singapore beat Chinese Taipei to win Asia-Pacific Under-18 women's title

SINGAPORE -The Republic upset favourites Chinese Taipei 39-36 to clinch the Under-18 Girls' title at the Asia-Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championships on Sunday (Aug 19) in Johor, Malaysia.

The Taiwanese are considered the giants of the sport, and are first in the world rankings in both genders at the senior level, while Singapore are second and third in the men's and women's categories at that level respectively.

In 2015, the Republic also scored a similar upset, when it beat Chinese Taipei to clinch the U-18 title at the World Youth Tchoukball Championships in Singapore.

The Republic also featured in four other finals at the Asia-Pacific tournament on Sunday, but lost all the matches to Chinese Taipei.

Singapore lost 42-19 and 34-7 in the U-12 boys' and girls' finals respectively, and suffered a 61-30 defeat in the U-15 girls' final, as well as a 64-52 reverse in the U-18 boys' gold-medal match.

The Republic clinched a bronze in the U-15 boys' category, after beating China 54-38 on Sunday.

Singapore will host the world youth championships in August next year.