Tchoukball: Singapore beat Chinese Taipei to win Asia-Pacific Under-18 women's title

Singapore's Under-18 Girls' team celebrating after winning the Asia-Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championships finals against Chinese Taipei, on Aug 19, 2018.
Singapore's Under-18 Girls' team celebrating after winning the Asia-Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championships finals against Chinese Taipei, on Aug 19, 2018.PHOTO: TCHOUKBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE
Published
44 min ago
sayheng@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE -The Republic upset favourites Chinese Taipei 39-36 to clinch the Under-18 Girls' title at the Asia-Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championships on Sunday (Aug 19) in Johor, Malaysia.

The Taiwanese are considered the giants of the sport, and are first in the world rankings in both genders at the senior level, while Singapore are second and third in the men's and women's categories at that level respectively.

In 2015, the Republic also scored a similar upset, when it beat Chinese Taipei to clinch the U-18 title at the World Youth Tchoukball Championships in Singapore.

The Republic also featured in four other finals at the Asia-Pacific tournament on Sunday, but lost all the matches to Chinese Taipei.

Singapore lost 42-19 and 34-7 in the U-12 boys' and girls' finals respectively, and suffered a 61-30 defeat in the U-15 girls' final, as well as a 64-52 reverse in the U-18 boys' gold-medal match.

The Republic clinched a bronze in the U-15 boys' category, after beating China 54-38 on Sunday.

Singapore will host the world youth championships in August next year.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!