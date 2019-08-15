Tchoukball: Chinese Taipei out for revenge at the World Youth Championships in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore usurped three of their world youth crowns in 2015, and now Chinese Taipei, tchoukball's dominant power, are bent on revenge.

Fang Shen-szu, head coach of the Chinese Taipei team at this year's edition, which begins on Friday (Aug 16) at Our Tampines Hub, said: "This time, we are here to win back all the gold medals."

Four years ago, Singapore claimed the boys' and girls' Under-18 titles as well as the girls' U-12 championship on home ground. The Taiwanese left with the other three World Youth Tchoukball Championships (WYTC) titles - boys' and girls' U-15 and boys' U-12.

Added Fang: "We have selected the best players from each school to form each team.

"We believe the only competitor we have to fight with is Singapore and that they stand an equal chance to secure the gold."

However, he remains wary of the threat posed by the hosts, acknowledging that Singapore has continued to make strides in terms of development.

He said: "One challenge we have faced is their youth development programme. This is something we wish to learn from Singapore - how they develop their youths by providing platforms to gain experience."

Lin Suntang, coach of the Singapore U-18 boys' team, remained unfazed by the threat posed by the Taiwanese.

"I just want the team to do their best and hopefully not be stressed out and pressured by the standards set by their seniors in 2015.

Related Story Tchoukball: Tchoukball body one step closer to becoming NSA

"If the team are able to perform well, I believe that clinching a top -three (place) in WYTC 2019 is a very realistic result."

Melissa Lim, coach of the Singapore U-18 girls' team has also urged her players not to be overwhelmed by the task of defending their title before their own supporters.

"My expectation for them is to keep calm and focus on one match at a time. If they play a near-perfect match, securing top spots in this World Youth Tchoukball Championships is definitely possible.

"I feel that we will put in the extra effort and better performance for our fellow Singaporeans. It will also be a rare moment to have Singaporeans cheer for us at an international competition. Hopefully, we will be able do our best and make Singapore proud."

A total of 15 countries will be participating in the tournament, which is sponsored by Next Factor, Taishan Sport and the Afternaut Group.

The action commences at Our Tampines Hub, Level 2 Team Sports Hall from Friday morning with the final on Sunday.