Tchoukball body one step closer to becoming NSA

With Sport Singapore's acknowledgement as the national federation for tchoukball, the Tchoukball Association of Singapore (TBAS) hopes it is one step closer to achieving national sports association (NSA) status that will help it take the sport forward.

Last Friday, Todd Vladich, Singapore Sport Institute's director for NSA capability development, sent the letter of acknowledgement to TBAS president Delane Lim.

He noted that TBAS has been accorded official recognition by the International Tchoukball Federation, and added that SportSG is looking forward to working with TBAS to promote the sport in Singapore.

It is understood that TBAS' application to become an NSA is still being reviewed.

Lim told The Straits Times: "We want to get NSA status soon to be on a par with other sports.

"We would like to lobby for tchoukball to be at least a demo sport at the 2021 SEA Games, and for us to do that, we need to first be an affiliated member of the Singapore National Olympic Council, and a pre-requisite for this is we have to be an NSA.

"In the local schools' scene, while tchoukball is a co-curricular activity in many schools, it is not on the National School Games calendar and not recognised for the Colours Awards because we are not an NSA. We hope that with this acknowledgement from SportSG, we can get it next year or in 2020."

Tchoukball is an indoor team sport, where teams can score by bouncing the ball off a trampoline-like frame without the ball being caught by the opponents.

According to Lim, the number of A, B, and C Division teams in TBAS-organised competitions has grown from 10 in 2006 to 64 this year.

The national men's team are world No. 2, the women's team are third in the world, and Singapore will host the world youth championships next August.