Taylor Pendrith outlasts Ben Kohles at Byron Nelson for maiden PGA Tour triumph

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Pendrith survived a couple of sharp twists and turns on his way to securing his first US PGA Tour title on May 5.

The Canadian birdied the par-five 18th hole to beat Ben Kohles and win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in a dramatic finish at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

“I felt really calm all week. And all today I felt really calm, too, until the end where things got a little interesting,” said Pendrith, 32.

He posted a final-round 67 to go 23-under 261 for the week. Kohles’ 66 powered him to the runner-up finish, and Swedish veteran Alex Noren placed third at 21 under after a final-round 65.

Pendrith was stuck on 22 under for five straight holes, parring Nos. 13-17, while playing partner Kohles made impressive birdies at the 16th and 17th greens to tie and then pass him for the lead.

However, Kohles missed the 18th fairway and came up short of the green, landing between two bunkers. He couldn’t get up onto the green on his third shot, and once he finally did, he missed a five-foot par save. That reopened the door for Pendrith, whose lag putt from 41 feet had left him 3 feet for the winning birdie.

More than once, Pendrith described the decisive sequence of the tournament as a “blur” to him.

“He’d been playing so good all day. I expected him to have a putt at birdie (at No. 18), so I was fully prepared to try and make that (eagle) putt,” he said of Kohles.

“I didn’t hit the best putt. I was a little disappointed that I left it short, but then when he missed his par putt and I realised I had a putt for the win, it was all a blur really. I’ve never had a putt to win a PGA Tour event, so my caddie said this is the straightest putt we’ve had all year and just knock it in.”

Pendrith had experienced close calls before, notably tying for second at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“I learnt that I need to stay aggressive, play my own game, not worry about what others are doing and go out there and win it and not let it, I guess, be brought to you,” he said.

Kim Seong-hyeon of South Korea (64), Englishman Aaron Rai (64), South Korea’s An Byeong-hun (65) and Matt Wallace of England (68) tied for fourth at 20 under. American Jake Knapp faded to eighth place at 19 under after posting a final-round 70.

Pendrith and Kohles, a relative unknown ranked No. 139 in the world, finished 1-2 in the current Aon Swing 5. That means their recent runs of good form qualified them for this week’s signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I felt awesome out there, even on 18,” said Kohles, who was born in nearby Dallas and moved away at age 10.

“Of course feeling the nerves on the back nine, but that’s why we play. Keep reminding myself this is what I want to do and why I want to be here. Yeah, really proud of myself all day.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is not in the field for the US$20 million (S$27 million) event in Charlotte, as his wife Meredith is expected to go into labour with the couple’s first child. REUTERS