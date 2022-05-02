Taylor extends reign as duo show 'women can fight'

NEW YORK • Ireland's Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight world championship with a split decision win over Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano on Saturday in a history-making, epic fight at Madison Square Garden.

The first women's boxing bout to headline a fight card at the iconic New York venue in its 140-year history did not disappoint.

Serrano pummelled Taylor in the fifth round, but the bloodied champion held on and reasserted herself as the pair went toe-to-toe over the final rounds of a breathless contest.

In the end, it was Taylor who prevailed by decision to remain unbeaten after 21 professional bouts.

"I had to dig deep," Taylor said. "I knew I'd be in the trenches at some stage. She is a phenomenal fighter, a great, great person."

Serrano, the unified featherweight world champion, had 42 victories including 30 knockouts, and had only lost once with that defeat coming a decade ago.

Despite stepping up two weight divisions to face Taylor (six KOs), she was more effective in the middle rounds and staggered her opponent in the fifth.

Blood was flowing freely from Taylor's nose by the end of the sixth, but Serrano failed to press home the advantage and the 2012 London Olympics gold medallist regrouped to land the more telling shot in the seventh to ninth rounds.

The 10th and final round saw them battling blow-for-blow until the final bell, when Canadian referee Michael Griffin gathered them in and the fighters exchanged a hug.

Benoit Roussel scored it 96-94 for Serrano, but fellow judges Guido Cavalleri saw it 96-93 and Glenn Feldman called it 97-93 for the champion.

"Tonight was just fantastic - I had to dig deep in there tonight. I had to produce a career-defining performance," said Taylor.

"We definitely got the best out of each other. The best night of my career, for sure. I wasn't sure if anything could reach my Olympic medal moment."

Serrano added: "We put on a hell of a show. Women can sell. Women can fight. We put on a show."

With a sellout crowd of 19,187 offering fierce support for both fighters, the bout did not disappoint as Taylor emerged with her sixth defence of the undisputed title she has held since beating Belgian Delfine Persoon in 2019 to capture all four belts.

The prospects are that Serrano could get another shot at Taylor with a lucrative rematch tempting both fighters.

"Let's do it again, Amanda," Taylor said.

"Whatever she wants," Serrano replied.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS