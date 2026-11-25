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Nov 25 - Deandra Dottin could only watch as Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn's delivery hit her unattended stumps after the Melbourne Renegades all-rounder failed to reach the crease in time in Australia's Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday.

Under the competition's new timed-out rule, an incoming batter who is not ready within 75 seconds of a dismissal must stand aside for the first ball of their innings while the bowler gets an attempt to strike the stumps.

Chasing 138 in St Kilda, the Renegades were 97-4 when Dottin walked out to bat but she was still adjusting her equipment after the countdown had expired.

Standing at square leg, the 35-year-old Dottin saw Glenn's delivery crashing into her stumps and trudged off the field as the bemused fielding side celebrated.

"It was something I had never seen before in cricket," Renegades captain Sophie Molineux said at the presentation ceremony.

"Hats off to Glenny to execute that. Probably if we have our time again, I think we made the call a little bit late for Dee to pad up and get out there, but good learnings for us.

"I don't think we'll see another one for 10 years." REUTERS