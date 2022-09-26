Tap on Banzai Pipeline over suitable distance

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) GLOBAL OUTLOOK has been improving steadily and looks primed for this. But he has the worst draw.

(3) FIRU STAR was caught on the line last time. If he can reproduce that run, he is a big runner.

(5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is struggling to shed his maiden's tag but was close-up over this course and distance in his last start. He could finally score.

(2) COLOUR OF MONEY has shown some improvement with blinkers. A money chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) ASPOESTERTJIE has been knocking on the door. With a stronger rider from the best draw, she should make a bold bid.

(9) FRENCH PRINCESS showed good pace before fading on the turf last run. The Poly and this trip could suit.

(4) MEREDITH GREY showed up nicely last time on the Poly after a lengthy break. The stable is starting to come to form.

(8) CAPTAIN MARVEL is lightly raced and goes well on the Poly.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) CAPRICCIO, who comes from a stable that is hitting form, has finished close-up in her recent outings. Dropping in the handicap, she looks competitive.

(2) SPECIAL CHARM took on much stronger rivals last time. She is down in class and trip, but looks more than capable in this field.

Ignore the last run of (6) TOP HONOURS. The mare has a chance on her previous starts.

(4) SHELL SEEKER has had problems but has shown signs of coming to hand. The filly could surprise.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) ROYAL KITTY has finished close in her recent starts. She is long overdue for another win. She goes well over this course and distance and should be right up there.

(7) AISLING is stepping up in trip with a 4kg claimer up. She has been up against stronger rivals in shorter sprints but does see out the trip.

(6) BIRDWATCHER goes well over this course and distance and has a handy weight.

(4) ALTO ALEX got a hefty handicap rating after her maiden win but could still battle at these weights.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) HIGHER PURPOSE has come good with blinkers. He was a comfortable winner on the Poly last time. He has only a two-point rise in the handicap and gets a 4kg claimer up.

(3) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER has been taking on stronger rivals over longer distances. He could prove better over this shorter trip with a five-point drop in the handicap. His stable is in form.

(5) EDWARD LONGSHANKS was beaten narrowly in his last two starts for his new stable. He should go close again.

(4) PURPLE OPERATOR is consistent and has never finished far back. A money chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) PATH TO FORTUNE found market support last time. The gelding made good improvement and still got a two-point drop in the ratings. From the best draw, he looks a live chance.

(6) WE ALL CHOMIES was beaten by the draw last time. With a better gate, he can go one better.

(3) LIFE GOES ON has come on nicely and was close-up over this course and distance last time. He has only a two-point rise.

(5) HAMPTON COURT comes from a very much in-form stable. The eight-year-old has made steady improvement and must have a strong chance.

(4) MASTER KEEKU is switching to the Poly. He is quick and is in good form.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) BANZAI PIPELINE has been taking on stronger rivals and is stepping up to a more suitable trip. He should have a big chance.

(6) SONJADOR has come on in his last two starts. The last was a touch too far. He can do better over this shorter trip.

(1) EVENTIDOR was rewarded last run for his consistency. Without any penalty, he can go in again.

(7) EXCEEDER ran poorly on the Poly first up but has some useful Cape form. His last effort is probably best ignored.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) TRUMP MY QUEEN has been up against stronger rivals. She showed up well on the Poly last time and is down in class.

(1) BELL JAR is not the biggest but is always game and has come on well. She has the best draw and should be right up there.

(8) MARIA COROLINA has run two good races against stronger company. She has a good record over this course and distance and has a big chance.

(2) LUNA ECLIPSE is way better than her last effort which is best ignored. Her last win was over this course and distance. She, too, has drawn well.