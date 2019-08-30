Tang set for UFC training stint

American mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) yesterday named Singaporean Garie Tang the recipient of its 2019 UFC scholarship.

The 29-year-old will receive an all-expenses paid trip to train for four weeks at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, which opened in June.

The value of the scholarship was not specified.

Tang, who has a background in muay thai, also has a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

He has also represented Singapore in freestyle wrestling and grappling competitions, and has a professional MMA record of four wins and one loss.

Said UFC Asia senior vice-president Kevin Chang: "Garie's commitment to perfecting every aspect of his mixed martial arts performance has made him the ideal candidate. And he will benefit immensely from this opportunity."

AirAsia is UFC's partner for the scholarship, now into its second year and meant for a budding MMA athlete from the Asia-Pacific.

Rudy Khaw, head of branding for the Malaysian budget carrier, said: "It is every MMA fighter's dream to train with the UFC and we are delighted to be able to play a part in making those dreams come true."

Indonesian strawweight Linda Darrow received the scholarship last year, and trained at its performance institute in Las Vegas last August.

Sazali Abdul Aziz