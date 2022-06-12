Tan stays on a roll with New York title

Less than a month after clinching three golds at the SEA Games in Hanoi, national bowler Cherie Tan continued her hot streak as she won the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour (PWBA) BowlTV Classic last Friday.

She defeated Colombia's Clara Guerrero 237-213 pinfalls at the Maple Lanes in Rockville Centre, New York, and took home the winner's cheque of US$10,000 (S$13,879).

Having come close to winning last year's US Women's Open where she finished second, Tan was glad that she was able to claim a title this time.

She attributed her performance to the support of her coaches and teammates, as well as being more consistent in her shots, which was a result of the work that she had put in during the pandemic.

The 33-year-old said: "It's great to be able to win another title after coming so close to it last year. I felt that I had better consistency in shotmaking these past few months, coupled with having the right ball reaction, especially during the stepladder finals.

"I've been working on my physical game since the start of Covid-19 and felt that it was coming together a few months back. Having momentum from the SEA Games campaign helped too."

National senior head coach Jason Yeong-Nathan said the key to Tan's consistency is her mindset, adding: "Regardless of the results, Cherie reflects after each competition and is always looking at ways to improve, and constantly strives for perfection."

In New York, Tan's sister Daphne was fourth, while teammates New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng finished 13th and 18th respectively.

The PWBA BowlTV Classic is the second leg of the three-event PWBA Classic Series. Up next for Tan is the US Women's Open at the Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Centre in New York from Tuesday.

After her near-miss last year, Tan is not putting pressure on herself ahead of the competition.

She said: "It's going to be in a different alley and the patterns would be different.

"I'm going to keep an open mind and take it one shot at a time."

Separately, Zephyr Liew and Chee Jaye Min won the men and women's open titles respectively at the 52nd Singapore Nationals and 7th National Youth Championships which ended yesterday.

In the grand finals at the Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range bowling centre, Liew beat Jonovan Neo 419-343 while Chee defeated Althea Dang 415-373.

Joshua Soo and Mandy Koh claimed the youth boys and girls' championships respectively.