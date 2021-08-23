Tan, Huang clinch national lawn bowls pairs title

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Lawn bowls men's pair Melvin Tan and Christian Huang were crowned national champions after they beat Ganesh S. Ramanathan and Edmund Lin 21-16 in the final of the Singapore national pairs competition at the Singapore Cricket Club yesterday. The women's final was postponed to Sept 4 due to inclement weather.

