Tan happy to finally see fight from Jo

After clocking 52.09 seconds to finish second in the 100m butterfly at the SNAG Major Games Qualifier yesterday, Joseph Schooling came out of the pool smiling.

It may have been over a second slower than the 51.04sec that won him gold at the 2018 Asian Games, but it was still the quickest he had gone in the event in over two years.

His effort at the OCBC Aquatic Centre was also enough to meet the 'A' cuts for this year's Hangzhou Asiad (53sec) and Commonwealth Games (53.11sec). Also making the grade were race winner Teong Tzen Wei (52.04sec), Quah Zheng Wen (52.86sec) and Ong Jung Yi (52.93sec).

"It feels good. My main goal for this was to make the Asian Games," said Schooling, who is aiming to retain his 50m and 100m fly titles in Hangzhou in September. "Without Tzen Wei next to me, I don't think I could have gotten 52 (seconds), it's way faster than I was at the Olympics."

At Tokyo 2020 last year, Schooling was unsuccessful in the defence of his 100m fly crown. He was last in his heats in 53.12sec and ranked 44th out of 55 swimmers.

The 26-year-old, who enlisted in national service in January, added: "I'm pretty surprised - I was hurting towards the last 15 (metres), trying to get my hand on the wall first, but to be separated by 0.05sec in this current state, I think looking forward to SEA Games and Asian Games is going to be quite exciting. It's given me a renewed amount of excitement and I couldn't ask for more."

Teong, a SEA Games champion in the 50m free and 50m fly, was content with notching two personal bests in the event yesterday, although he had hoped to go below 52sec. The 24-year-old said: "I've only been swimming this event for maybe 11/2 years... so I'm quite happy to hold myself up against two Olympians (Schooling and Quah).

"I've always been categorised as a sprinter... it's always been my goal to move towards the 100m because that's where I can potentially go for a relay, so I'm happy.

"If you keep chasing positions, you will be very disappointed as you can't win every day, you can just try to be the best you can be on the day itself. Today, I'm the best I've ever been in my life so I have to take that and move on."

National head coach Gary Tan was encouraged by his charges' performances. He said: "I'm very happy with Joseph. I finally saw a very good fight from him, and coming into this meet, we can see that burning desire to make an impact in the race.

"Kudos also to Tzen Wei, he also did a really good swim and probably helped pull Joseph along as well as the other two - Zheng Wen and Jung Yi. To me, it goes to show that Singapore swimming, even though it had a big hump in 2021 from the Olympic Games, this race has given me a good feeling that there are guys stepping up."

Yesterday, Reagan Cheng, 13, twice rewrote the national boys' Under-14 record in the 200m backstroke. He bettered his previous national mark of 2min 9.97sec with a time of 2:09.89 in the heats before lowering it to 2:09.05 in the final.