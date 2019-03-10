Tan grabs her third podium to finish with a flourish

Singapore para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan secured a third podium finish at the Federation Equestre Internationale CHI Al Shaqab competition in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

She scored 73.889 points, behind Finland's Katja Karjalainen (73.945) in the individual freestyle grade I event. Portugal's Ana Isabel Mota Veiga (68.389) was third on the final day of the four-day CHI (Concours Hippique International or equestrian international) competition.

Tan, who has cerebral palsy and is deaf, also finished second in the individual championship grade I event on Friday, and first in the team grade I category a day earlier.

The four-time Paralympic medallist was riding 13-year-old Florenzius S for the first time outside Europe, and said: "I'm really pleased with Florenzius' performance and I'm glad we work well together."

Tan's coach Volker Eubel was heartened by her performance as she eyes a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Tan claimed the silver in the individual freestyle test grade Ia at the 2012 London Paralympics, as well as a bronze in the individual championship test.

She also took two bronzes in the same two events at Beijing 2008.

"It was a good decision to compete here in preparation for the road to Tokyo," said Eubel.

"We now have an option for a second horse (in) Florenzius, who now has experience in air travel and large noisy arenas.

"This new partnership is a good start for Laurentia and Florenzius. It was a good start to see what improvements have to be made.

"Regardless, the scores achieved were good but we have more room to grow and we should see better scores in the coming months."