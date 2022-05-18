Tan eyeing the Cherie on top

Singapore bowler Cherie Tan has claimed two SEA Games gold medals in Vietnam but she is already eyeing a third prize - the women's team title.

Tan, who won the women's singles on Monday and added the doubles to her haul alongside singles bronze medallist New Hui Fen yesterday, said: "I was in really good shape today and yesterday but it's in the past now.

"We have to look forward to (the team event). It's going to be different because the team event is slower and the lane movement will be different, so we have to keep our energy up."

Tan and New blew the competition out of the water, scoring 2,767 pinfalls at the Vincom Megamall Royal City's Heroworld Bowling Centre to capture Singapore's first title in the event since Grace Young and Jesmine Ho won in Thailand in 1995.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumimper (2,478) were a distant second while Malaysians Gillian Lim and Nur Syazwani Sahar (2,471) took the bronze. Singapore's Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim (2,373) finished fourth of 12 pairs.

Both Tan and New were a picture of serenity for most of yesterday but upon hearing they had ended a gold drought in the event, they cracked a small smile.

Tan, 33, said: "We didn't know that this is the first gold since 1995. We're quite proud of ourselves. We took it one shot at a time so it was more (about) the process than the outcome."

She noted that they were not aware of their huge lead and were focused on working well together.

New, 29, added: "It was about making smart decisions at the right time (today). We communicated with each other and I got feedback from Cherie and our coach too."

When asked about the blistering form that she and Tan have enjoyed in Hanoi, New credited the tactical knowledge and experience they gained from competing around the world for helping them adjust better.

In the men's doubles, two pairs claimed the Republic's first medals in the event since 2015. Jaris Goh and Timothy Tham scored 2,592 pinfalls to bag the silver, while Cheah Ray Han and Darren Ong were third of 12 pairs with 2,551.

Indonesia's Ryan Leonard Lalisang and Hardy Rachmadian clinched the gold with 2,642.

At the midway point of the intense six-game final, Cheah and Ong had been third while Goh and Tham were seventh.

But an improved fifth game helped Goh and Tham surge into the podium places while Cheah and Ong dropped to fifth.

Goh and Tham then carried their momentum into the sixth game to seal the silver. Singapore's last medal in the event was a gold courtesy of Keith and Howard Saw in 2015 on home soil.

For Tham, 23, the result was a surprising and happy one. He said: "We had a difficult start to overcome... but you must stay in the present and stay patient because you never know what can happen.

"We stuck to our game plan and had good communication with one another and our coach."

Goh, 27, added that the key to their good performance in their first competition as a pair was their mutual trust, having known each other for 12 years.

With a slightly hoarse voice as he shouted in celebration after almost every shot towards the end, he said: "That's the most important thing. We never doubt each other."