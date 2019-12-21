Tan ends great year with dramatic win in South Korea

National bowler Cherie Tan capped a terrific year by winning the Storm-Domino's Pizza Cup in Yongin, South Korea, yesterday.

The 31-year-old had qualified for the knockout rounds in second place out of 64 bowlers, with a six-game total of 1,490 pinfalls.

The Singaporean southpaw was cool and consistent at the Red Hill Bowling Lounge as she first took out Irishman Chris Sloan 2-0 (220-179, 232-212) in the round of 32 before dispatching South Korean Oh Gyu-seok 2-1 (263-202, 251-267, 242-205) in the last 16.

Tan then edged past American Matt McNiel 3-1 (262-235, 261-248, 239-279, 233-186) to make the final four alongside Michael Mak, Steve Kloempken and Hong Sung-woo.

From then on, the lowest scorer after each game was eliminated. American Kloempken was the first to exit, followed by South Korean Hong.

In the tense final, it was Hong Kong's Mak who blinked first as his 10th-frame split allowed Tan to prevail 238-227 and pick up the cheque of 40 million won (S$46,700).

Tan has been in sparkling form of late. She won the gold in the Masters category of the Women's World Championships in late August and a week later, became the first Asian to capture the Professional Women's Bowling Association Players Championship.

She said: "This is really a great way to round off a really memorable year after winning the World Bowling Women's Championships Masters title and the SEA Games women's team gold."