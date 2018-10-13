Tamara strikes Yog gold

Singapore gymnast Tamara Ong has just claimed her first medal at a major Games but is already looking forward to her next big competition.

The Melbourne-based 15-year-old was part of a 13-athlete squad, named Team Simone Biles Orange, that clinched the gold in a multi-discipline team event at the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

They totalled 293 points from 21 exercises in a competition where teams were made up of athletes of different nationalities. Team Max Whitlock Green (349 points) and Team Oksana Chusovitina Black (352 points) clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Medals from such mixed-nation events are not added to a country's overall medal tally at the Games.

"I didn't quite expect a gold medal and I had never received a medal at a major Games before, so I was a little nervous stepping up onto the podium," said Tamara, a student at Methodist Ladies College in Melbourne.

"Luckily, I had my friends from the team with me so it was a pretty fun experience."

The 1.57m gymnast scored 38 points in the women's artistic discipline - she was 17th in the floor exercise, 21st in the balance beam, and did not make the cut for the vault and uneven bars segment.

HUNGRY FOR MORE I am looking forward to getting back into the gym and working hard to get some new skills... Hopefully, I get to represent Singapore at the SEA Games next year. TAMARA ONG, who has her eye on achieving more glory for Singapore.

Her teammates Pham Nhu Phuong of Vietnam and Spain's Alba Petisco scored 48 and 40 respectively in the same discipline.

The other disciplines were acrobatic, artistic-men, rhythmic, men's and women's trampoline, with 21 exercises in total.

Despite her gold in Argentina, Tamara is already planning ahead.

"I am looking forward to getting back into the gym and working hard to get some new skills to better prepare me for becoming a senior next year," she said.

"Hopefully, I get to represent Singapore at the World Cup in Melbourne and SEA Games next year. I am really excited about what's to come."

She also noted there was room for improvement, saying: "I'm not unhappy with my results. My results from the competition are what I usually do in training, but I was hopeful of achieving a personal best.

"It didn't happen this time, but I'm hopeful for it in the next major Games."

Sailors Bernie Chin and Samantha Yom won Singapore's first YOG golds in Nanjing, China, in 2014.

Singapore are represented by 18 athletes across 10 sports in Argentina.

The Games end next Thursday.



PHOTO: TAN CHUAN-JIN/ FACEBOOK



Singapore gymnast Tamara Ong (right) showing off the gold medal she won in a mixed-nation team event at the Youth Olympic Games. With her in her room at the Youth Olympics Village in Buenos Aires was Singaporean sailor Sophia Meyers, holding the #Pandi the jaguar mascot. Tamara, 15, was part of the gold-winning team in a multi-discipline event. The 13-member squad comprised athletes from different countries. Medals for such mixed-nation events are not added to a country's overall medal tally.