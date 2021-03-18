Talk on sex abuse must be at full stretch: Raisman

NEW YORK • For young gymnasts heading to summer camp, it is no longer just fun and games - it also means having "the talk", says three-time Olympic champion Aly Raisman as the sport continues to come to grips with sexual abuse scandals.

Three years after former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to life in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, the nightmare resurfaced last month when former national team coach John Geddert was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking.

The head coach of the US women's squad, who won team gold at the 2012 London Olympics, committed suicide on Feb 26 shortly after court documents were filed for his arrest.

Whereas once the main focus of these summer camps was to learn and hone the kind of acrobatic and tumbling skills that set Raisman on her way to earning six medals across two Olympics, the shocking events over the last few years mean that such carefree days are probably gone forever.

Learning to cope with these horrors, spotting predators and recognising the warning signs now seem essential and have been incorporated into the programme designed by the 26-year-old for the Woodward Gymnastics camps.

Having endured Nassar's abuse herself, Raisman understands camps are not meant to be survivor schools. These camps are meant to be fun but in today's reality, she is adamant that issues such as athlete abuse and safety must be confronted, not ignored.

"It is something we are definitely addressing," she said.

"Part of the problem is when you try to act like you don't want to talk about it and sweep it under the rug.

"The more we talk about it the less likely people will have to suffer in silence and predators will get away with it."

Getting parents to feel secure about handing over their children requires trust, and Raisman feels this is something that is in very short supply when it comes to USA Gymnastics.

Following the Geddert criminal case, she has renewed her calls for an independent probe into USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee because of all the unanswered questions around the sexual abuse scandals.

Claiming any adult involved with her programme at the Woodward camp will undertake mandatory training designed to provide education and prevention of child sexual abuse, Raisman said: "I just feel like my bar is just so low for USA Gymnastics at this point, it's crazy.

"Trust needs to be earned. People can say a bunch of times they have changed and it's a new USA Gymnastics, but I need to see action and so do the other survivors and athletes.

"I know John Geddert was investigated in 2011 and those years I spent a lot of time with him... no one notified me or my parents that he was being investigated and they decided he was fine and rewarded him with being the 2012 Olympic coach.

"Unfortunately, I do not trust or believe in USA Gymnastics leadership right now."

REUTERS