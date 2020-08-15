Tale of two Marks - Ewe and Walker

It was like a gift from heaven for jockey Mark Ewe earlier this week.

From out of the blue, the former three-time top apprentice received a surprise call from the circuit's other Mark, Singapore's three-time champion trainer Walker, offering the ride on his sole Kranji Mile contender, Yulong Edition.

A six-time winner, the Yu Long Stable-owned Irish-bred is not without any hope in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji showpiece in Race 12 tomorrow. With luck, the five-year-old chestnut gelding could give Ewe his first taste of Group success.

Tracksiders did a double take on Wednesday morning, when Ewe, in his distinct yellow cap and white vest, was seen working a couple of Walker's horses.

This is because Walker had not nominated Ewe on his horses, except for just one occasion.

That was on July 15, 2018, when Ewe replaced Walker's apprentice jockey, Zawari Razali, on Why Ports in an Open Maiden race. They finished unplaced.

In charge of a big operation after relocating from New Zealand to Singapore in 2009, Walker has always relied on certain expatriate jockeys or his own apprentice jockeys.

Ewe, who honed his craft in Perth under his former master Charles Leck's sponsorship, enjoys the bulk of his support from local trainers like David Kok and Young Keah Yong.

So, it came as a surprise that Walker dialled Ewe's number to offer the ride on Yulong Edition.

It could also be due to the current coronavirus-induced shortage of jockeys that this came into being.

Walker explained that the Kranji Mile is a Group 1 race and he didn't want an apprentice jockey for the horse, even though his apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin is riding on the crest of a wave. Hakim rode a treble last Saturday.

"I wanted a senior rider and Mark is a former three-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey who's now a full-fledged jockey. It's just that he doesn't get many opportunities these days," said Walker.

"I've never booked Mark before, but one day, he rode one of my horses after the rider was stood down. I can't remember the horse, but I know he didn't win."

Ewe has no recollection of the race either, but he hopes this gift ride almost two years later will be a lot more memorable.

"Mark called me on Tuesday morning and asked me if I had any ride in the Kranji Mile.

When he gave me the ride on Yulong Edition, I said yes straight away," said the Penang-born jockey, who has five other mounts for trainers Kok, Young and Jason Lim.

"I thought I already had a nice book of rides for Sunday, one of the best I've had for a long time.

"Things have not gone very well for me this year, before and after Covid-19. I was riding slow horses, most of my owners' horses were getting old and couldn't even go to Malaysia, and the new ones are now stuck in Australia and New Zealand.

"The best chance I had was Mr Fat Kiddy, and he ran a close second (Feb 21). So, to get this call from Mark from out of nowhere, I was so happy.

"Mark is a nice guy, but I never dared ask him for rides before, as I know he already had his riders. But things have changed now. It's my first booking for him, but also my first ride in a Group 1 race. I can't thank Mark and the owners enough.

"I've never won any Group race in my career; such opportunities are hard to come by. It would be a dream come true to win a first Group 1 race at my first try. But I know it won't be easy."

Ewe reckoned tomorrow's race is quite open and that Yulong Edition is drawn wide (No. 14) in the capacity field of 16.

"I know my horse goes to the front and the wide draw doesn't help. But I'll wait for Mark to give me the instructions on how to ride him on Sunday. I galloped the horse and he worked well. I'm going in with no pressure - just take it easy and try my best.

"Hopefully, this can lead to more support from Mark in the future. But let's take one race at a time."

Walker's appraisal of Yulong Edition will boost Ewe's confidence.

"Yulong Edition has improved out of sight after his last run," said Walker. "Take out Countofmontecristo from the Kranji Mile, and it's a very even field. It becomes a bit of a guessing game."