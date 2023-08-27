Tale of two halves as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in final warm-up

Rugby Union - Scotland v Georgia - World Cup Warm Up - Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland, Britain - August 26, 2023 Georgia's Giorgi Kveseladze and Aka Tabutsadze clash with Scotland's Jamie Ritchie Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne REUTERS
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

EDINBURGH - Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as they changed gears in the second half to set off for the Rugby World Cup in France with a 33-6 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The visitors led 6-0 at halftime but the floodgates opened for the Scots in the second period as they began to find space in wide areas. Wing Kyle Steyn, flanker Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey also crossed for tries.

Georgia’s points came from the boot of flyhalf Luka Matkava and they showed plenty of energy and organisation on defence in the first 40 minutes but could not sustain their effort after the break.

They also have a concern over experienced hooker Shalva Mamukashvili, who limped off just before halftime in his 100th test. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top