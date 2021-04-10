Take Silver Express

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Smart Idea finished close under a strong hold in a recent barrier trial . He looks ready to fire on debut. 5 Turbo Power quickened nicely in his most recent barrier trial. He also looks ready to fire first-up. 2 Great King gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton for his debut. He bears close watching. 10 Super Kingdom is next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 Xiang Lan Qi turned in a career-best third last time. He looks ready to improve. 9 Viva Mama mixes his form but gets the services of Joao Moreira. He is well placed to run a bold race. 3 Carry The Diamond has not been flashy of late but is a threat down the straight. 5 Valiant Elegance gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim. That is key to his chances.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 M M Johnny closed off nicely last start. He is open to further improvement and has a better draw. 2 Galaxy Emperor is consistent and gets a handy claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau. 8 Sure Win Win has more ability than his record suggests. He is capable of winning. 11 Moneymore is next best.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

10 Sugamo looks poised to feature prominently on debut. He caught the eye at the trials. 9 Huge Tiger is another who steps out on debut. He has shown ability at the trials. 5 Goko is proven down the straight as a five-time course-and-distance winner. 3 Take What You Need is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Rhapsody can bounce back to his best following a short break. He is a course-and-distance winner. 5 Gluck Racer closed nicely for third last start. He is open to further improvement. 3 Divine Era has drawn well and is showing considerable talent early. 9 Branding Power is next best.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Zelus has trialled rather well from out in front before. If he is to roll forward from Gate 5, he just may well give a good sight. 4 My Ecstatic has done everything right except win. Still, he gets his chance again with Purton astride. 1 Green Reign steps down in grade. It would not surprise to see him go on with it. 8 Light Of Wanshi is next best from the inside draw.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

3 Dandy Years is still on the up. The inside gate should afford him every opportunity again. 1 Master Hero has drawn well. He is in supreme form and can continue his ascent. 2 Everyone's Delight, on his day, is capable of beating this bunch. 9 Green Envy slots in light and has drawn well. Chances are he will roll forward and give himself every opportunity.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Courier Wonder has been dominant in both wins. If he continues to step it up, he is the one to beat. 1 All In Mind has the class. 4 Good View Clarico can finish in the money. 6 Speedy Mouse has claims off the back of a last-start fourth.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

5 Beluga has given every indication that the step-up in trip will suit. 10 Looking Great is another who will relish the added distance. He closed in nicely last start over the mile. He will have Moreira atop. 8 Champion Supreme is competitive over these sort of distances at the big Sha Tin track. 6 Vincy is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

5 Fantastic Treasure is looking to remain unbeaten with a third consecutive win. He has drawn well. 3 Beauty Fit did well on debut to finish a close third. He will have benefited from that run and shapes as the main danger. 10 True Legend slots in light with a good gate. He will finish close. 11 Perfect Pair is another who gets in light. He can finish strongly.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

6 Silver Express has drawn well and should find the front from Gate 3. Moreira hops aboard and appears capable of taking luck out of the equation to finish best. 8 Roman Turbo has gone from strength to strength since his arrival in Hong Kong. He has drawn awkwardly but was ultra-impressive last time. 10 Flagship Glory can bounce back. This looks more than suitable after struggling over 2,000m in the Hong Kong Derby last start. 3 Super Wealthy is next best. Gate 14 will make it difficult though.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club