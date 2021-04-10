Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Take Silver Express

Jockey Joao Moreira can lead all the way on Silver Express in the final race tomorrow.
Jockey Joao Moreira can lead all the way on Silver Express in the final race tomorrow.PHOTO: HKJC
  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Smart Idea finished close under a strong hold in a recent barrier trial . He looks ready to fire on debut. 5 Turbo Power quickened nicely in his most recent barrier trial. He also looks ready to fire first-up. 2 Great King gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton for his debut. He bears close watching. 10 Super Kingdom is next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

10 Xiang Lan Qi turned in a career-best third last time. He looks ready to improve. 9 Viva Mama mixes his form but gets the services of Joao Moreira. He is well placed to run a bold race. 3 Carry The Diamond has not been flashy of late but is a threat down the straight. 5 Valiant Elegance gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim. That is key to his chances.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 M M Johnny closed off nicely last start. He is open to further improvement and has a better draw. 2 Galaxy Emperor is consistent and gets a handy claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau. 8 Sure Win Win has more ability than his record suggests. He is capable of winning. 11 Moneymore is next best.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

10 Sugamo looks poised to feature prominently on debut. He caught the eye at the trials. 9 Huge Tiger is another who steps out on debut. He has shown ability at the trials. 5 Goko is proven down the straight as a five-time course-and-distance winner. 3 Take What You Need is next best.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Rhapsody can bounce back to his best following a short break. He is a course-and-distance winner. 5 Gluck Racer closed nicely for third last start. He is open to further improvement. 3 Divine Era has drawn well and is showing considerable talent early. 9 Branding Power is next best.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Zelus has trialled rather well from out in front before. If he is to roll forward from Gate 5, he just may well give a good sight. 4 My Ecstatic has done everything right except win. Still, he gets his chance again with Purton astride. 1 Green Reign steps down in grade. It would not surprise to see him go on with it. 8 Light Of Wanshi is next best from the inside draw.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

3 Dandy Years is still on the up. The inside gate should afford him every opportunity again. 1 Master Hero has drawn well. He is in supreme form and can continue his ascent. 2 Everyone's Delight, on his day, is capable of beating this bunch. 9 Green Envy slots in light and has drawn well. Chances are he will roll forward and give himself every opportunity.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Courier Wonder has been dominant in both wins. If he continues to step it up, he is the one to beat. 1 All In Mind has the class. 4 Good View Clarico can finish in the money. 6 Speedy Mouse has claims off the back of a last-start fourth.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

5 Beluga has given every indication that the step-up in trip will suit. 10 Looking Great is another who will relish the added distance. He closed in nicely last start over the mile. He will have Moreira atop. 8 Champion Supreme is competitive over these sort of distances at the big Sha Tin track. 6 Vincy is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

5 Fantastic Treasure is looking to remain unbeaten with a third consecutive win. He has drawn well. 3 Beauty Fit did well on debut to finish a close third. He will have benefited from that run and shapes as the main danger. 10 True Legend slots in light with a good gate. He will finish close. 11 Perfect Pair is another who gets in light. He can finish strongly.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

6 Silver Express has drawn well and should find the front from Gate 3. Moreira hops aboard and appears capable of taking luck out of the equation to finish best. 8 Roman Turbo has gone from strength to strength since his arrival in Hong Kong. He has drawn awkwardly but was ultra-impressive last time. 10 Flagship Glory can bounce back. This looks more than suitable after struggling over 2,000m in the Hong Kong Derby last start. 3 Super Wealthy is next best. Gate 14 will make it difficult though.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Take Silver Express'.
