Take more ownership, exiting Mulyo tells shuttlers

Having guided Singapore's top shuttlers to a world title and career-high rankings, national badminton singles head coach Mulyo Handoyo will step down from his post, after a successful four-year stint that will end on Feb 4.

While he appears to be headed to India after Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Ajay Singhania told local media that the 60-year-old Indonesian had applied for the men's singles coach position to replace Agus Dwi Santoso, Mulyo clarified that his priority was to spend time with his family after being away from them for an extended period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.