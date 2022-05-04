Take a chance with Resolute

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 Jazz Steed has drawn well and might be prepared to show something on the dirt. He has done his best racing on the turf, but a rare switch to this surface bears close watching, especially with Vincent Ho engaged.

10 Ares gets back on the dirt. He has done well on the surface previously. With the light weight, he looks favoured.

9 Ahead A Head has drawn well and should be able to use the good gate.

5 All Is Good is making his debut after showing plenty of ability on the dirt at Conghua in his trials.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 Lumen Baba dips to Class 5. This grade appears more than suitable for him. Both Lyle Hewitson and Douglas Whyte can continue their scintillating run of form.

8 General Trump knows what it is all about as a course-and-distance winner. Drawn well, he warrants consideration.

7 Tronic Mighty is improving in this grade. He commands respect with the booking of the title-chasing Zac Purton.

6 Regency Gem is stepping away from Gate 5 and is the next best.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

1 Flying Mighty is stepping on the dirt. He is closing in on his first win and it would not be a shock to see him land it. He will be finishing strongly.

3 Loyal Ambition is also nearing his first success. He gets his chance with the drop to Class 5.

7 Oriental Amigo is yet to win but he is racing well in Class 5. The added distance looks like it will enhance his chances.

11 Speed Force is holding his condition. He is already a winner on the dirt this season. Since then, he has been pleasing.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

10 This Is Charisma should already be a winner. He has gone close several times. He gets his chance over a suitable trip with Purton engaged.

6 Victory More did well from the rear last start. Further improvement is expected.

9 Red Brick Glory just needs to offset the awkward draw to be competitive.

12 Noble Man has hit a solid patch of form. The light weight suits and he can test this group.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Yellowfin appears to have plenty of ability. He has trialled well. He commands plenty of respect pairing with Purton.

3 Super Win Dragon knows how to close off. He possesses a powerful finish and should take advantage of it.

7 E Brother slots in light and pairs favourably with Joao Moreira. He is racing well and should be a factor.

9 Coolceleb mixes his form but tends to show his best on the dirt. He can make his presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 Sun Of Makfi is doing everything right except win. He is looking to snap a treble of placings with his first win. He looks capable of collecting it from Gate 1.

1 Amazing Teens is holding his condition. He narrowly missed two starts ago. Any return to that level of form holds him in good stead.

9 Heavenly Thought did well from the tail of the field last time. Expect he can take another step forward.

10 Steel Win slots in light. He is a threat in his spot, especially as he has won on the dirt before.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

4 Bear Slam is in excellent form. He narrowly missed last time. It would not surprise to see him go one better. The inside gate and the booking of Blake Shinn are ideal.

5 Leap Of Faith is closing in on another win. This is his third start on the dirt. With Purton up, he looks well placed to show something.

1 So We Joy is chasing back-to-back wins. He is drawn to get the saloon passage along the rails, which has rewarded him in the past.

3 Apache Pass is a two-time winner on the dirt this term. Keep safe.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 Resolute is a course-and-distance winner. He has done well on the dirt. His latest run from the tailend to finish fifth was full of merit. He is worth taking a chance on at big odds.

8 Private Rocket turned his form around to grab third last time on the dirt. He has raced well on the surface previously. The inside gate suits and he could continue Hewitson's purple patch.

9 Like That should find the front and give a good account of himself. He will take catching.

1 Ka Ying Master knows what it is all about. Do not discount.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

9 Berlin Tango has the ability. With the light weight and inside gate, he can finally put his best foot forward and nail his maiden Hong Kong win.

6 Czarson has claims on the dirt. He is well rated and should be able to make the most of his light load.

3 Telecom Fighters has a good draw and has been racing very well. He commands strong respect with Purton on board.

12 Chancheng Prince slots in light and knows what it is all about, especially as an American-bred two-time winner on the dirt.