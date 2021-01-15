Tai makes inroads into late stages in Bangkok

BANGKOK • Women's badminton world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying breezed into the quarter-finals of the Yonex Thailand Open yesterday, sweeping aside South Korea's Kim Ga-eun 21-16, 21-10 in less than half an hour.

The 26-year-old's victory came as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) declared the tournament safe to continue following the latest round of Covid-19 tests.

"It has been a while since the last tournament, and this is the same for everyone, so (these first few matches) are not easy," admitted Tai after she beat the 17th-ranked Kim. "I felt better today and had fewer unforced errors."

Tai is seeking back-to back titles 10 months apart after winning the All England Championship on her last tournament appearance in March before the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

She will next face Canada's eighth seed Michelle Li. World No. 10 Li beat South Korean Sung Ji-hyun 15-21, 21-15, 21-14.

The Thailand Open is the first of three consecutive tournaments played in strict bio-secure conditions behind closed doors in Bangkok, culminating in the Jan 27-31 World Tour Finals.

Egyptian mixed doubles player Adham Hatem Elgamal was withdrawn on Monday, while a German coach and French staff member are under hospital observation after testing positive at the tournament.

Three other players also tested positive, before doctors ruled they were historic infections.

But the BWF yesterday cleared all other players to continue.

"The tournament has been deemed safe to continue by the Thai health authorities," the governing body said in a statement.

Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul said limited numbers of cases had been expected, and that organisers are following procedures laid down by Thailand's health ministry.

"All in the bubble are from all over the world, we haven't expected zero cases of Covid-19," Patama said.

"We have strong intentions to make this event a success," she said, adding that the players "still have high spirits".

All players will face the next round of mandatory testing today, the BWF said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE