Taekwondo, athletics beset by inner squabbles

Letters and notices have been flying about in taekwondo and athletics but there were no red-letter days for both sports in 2019.

The Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) was suspended by international body World Taekwondo (WT) in May - six months before the SEA Games.

Separately, Singapore Athletics is embroiled in a civil suit with two-time Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong over comments made following his non-selection for the biennial event.

Reasons cited for the STF's suspension included the lack of good governance and violations of the WT code of ethics by then-STF general manager Lim Teong Chin and his wife Wong Liang Ming, then the STF's secretary-general. They have since stepped down.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) also suspended the STF as an affiliate and set up a major Games preparation committee to take over the athletes' preparations for the Nov 30-Dec 11 Games, where they won a silver.

An interim management committee led by SNOC vice-president Tan Eng Liang now leads the STF.

Besides its legal battles with Soh, SA was also recently singled out by Singapore Sport Institute chief of high performance Richard Gordon for its worsening Games results.

The team earned three bronze medals in the women's 100m, 200m and 100m hurdles this time, down from two golds, two silvers and four bronzes in 2017 and three of each colour in 2015.

During this year's Games, the athletics contingent was also stunned when Margaret Oh quit her role as long-time coach of Singapore's top female sprinter Shanti Pereira.

Gordon, noting that the sport has a "propensity for infighting in the past two to three years", told its leadership that it needs to "get its act together" and urged the fraternity to set aside their differences for the sake of the athletes.