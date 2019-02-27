Table tennis: Yu Mengyu named Singapore Table Tennis Association's player of the year

SINGAPORE - Asian Games joint-bronze medallist Yu Mengyu was named the Singapore Table Tennis Association's player of the year for 2018 at its annual awards night on Wednesday (Feb 27).

Yu overcame injury to win Singapore's only table tennis medal at the 2018 Asian Games women's singles competition.

The 29-year-old was one of seven award recipients at the Jubilee Restaurant at Safra Toa Payoh.

Koen Pang, 16, was named the STTA's youth player of the year while Izaac Quek was the association's Hopes player of the year, an award for paddlers aged 12 and below.

Two special awards were also presented to Gao Ning and Liu Jiayi for their contributions to the sport.

Three-time Olympian Gao, who retired from competitive table tennis after last year's Asian Games, was this year appointed national men's coach to replace Liu, who will retire next month.

STTA president Ellen Lee said the awards "recognise the extraordinary contributions and achievements of our athletes and coaches".

She added: "Beyond the medal achievements, I am glad that Team Singapore paddlers have also inspired us with their Singapore spirit. Our award recipients serve as inspirations and role models to other young aspiring athletes and they are a source of national pride for all Singaporeans."

STTA Player of the Year: Yu Mengyu

STTA Youth Player of the Year: Koen Pang

STTA Hopes Player of the Year: Izaac Quek

Outstanding Zone Training Centre Award: Bishan Zone Training Centre, Toa Payoh Zone Training Centre (tie)

Most Improved Zone Training Centre Award: Pasir Ris Zone Training Centre

Special Award: Gao Ning, Liu Jiayi