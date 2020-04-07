Table tennis: World team c'ships in S. Korea provisionally scheduled for Sept-Oct after second postponement

SEOUL (REUTERS) - The World Team Table Tennis Championships, which were already postponed owing to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, have been provisionally scheduled to be held in South Korea from Sept 27 to Oct 4, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had decided earlier this year that the event, which was originally scheduled for March in the southern city of Busan, would be pushed back to June following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The latest move followed the governing body's decision to suspend all ITTF events and activities until June 30.

"The ITTF has been working in close cooperation with the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA)... in order to establish the new provisional dates and also have other optional dates to stage the World Championships, if necessary," the ITTF said in a statement.

China are the defending champions for both the men's and women's competitions.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself