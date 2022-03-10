Table tennis: World No. 1 Yingsha hopes Singapore will be her land of the rising Sun

SINGAPORE - Singapore is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Chinese paddler Sun Yingsha, who won two events here in 2019 and 2021 - the women's singles at the T2 Diamond and World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals respectively.

And the new world No. 1 has designs on winning here again as she aims for a unique double hat-trick at the inaugural US$2 million (S$2.72 million) WTT Grand Smash, which is ongoing at the OCBC Arena until March 20.

The bubbly 21-year-old is top seed for the women's singles and women's doubles with compatriot and world No. 4 Wang Manyu. She is also teaming up with countryman and world No. 13 Wang Chuqin in the mixed doubles, where they are seeded second.

At the Singapore Smash media day on Thursday (March 10), Sun told The Straits Times: "There are good vibes about Singapore as a host city, which are derived from the arena set-up as well as the fans' enthusiasm, and I enjoy competing here a lot.

"I will consider Singapore my lucky ground if I can win here again this time."

The potentially punishing schedule does not faze the right-handed attacker as it not new to her, judging by her daily routine that sees her wake up at 7am, train until noon and resume at 3:30-7:30pm on days with double sessions. For days with triple sessions, she trains in the morning, from 3:30-5:30pm and 7:30-10pm.

All her hard work paid off at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States in November, when Sun won gold in the women's and mixed doubles with her regular partners and made it to the women's singles final, where she lost 4-2 to Wang.

Sun, who opens her campaign against Germany's world No. 64 Sabine Winter on Friday, said: "It was a test of my physical fitness and mental strength, and I managed to make it to the final in all three, so I have the experience of going through such a schedule.

"Physically, I felt okay. The real test comes towards the end of the tournament, on the final weekends when the matches are more frequent and intense as we enter the semi-finals and finals.

"What is crucial is how to plan each day so I can balance practise, competition and recovery. I think I can get used to this because the preparation is already done before the tournament, and I hope to last until the end again."

Other than Sun, there are a whole host of Chinese superstars and up-and-comers looking to stamp their mark in Singapore.

World No. 2 Ma Long, who has five Olympic, 12 World Championships and nine World Cup gold medals, wants to create another slice of history by winning at the Singapore Smash men's singles event. He plays Portugal's 26th-ranked Marcos Freitas on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who is the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles crown, said: "I'm not truly a legend yet since I have not retired. Maybe when I retire and look back, I can say I'm leaving a legacy like Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghui."