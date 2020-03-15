Table tennis: S'pore's Lin Ye claims two podium finishes at Oman Open before ITTF shutdown

SINGAPORE - Singapore paddlers Lin Ye and Zeng Jian took women's doubles silver at the Oman Open on Sunday (March 15).

They fell at the final hurdle to Japanese top seeds Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato, losing 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 in Muscat.

On Friday, Lin and Koen Pang won mixed doubles bronze.

They were beaten by Spain's Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9.

The US$70,000 (S$99,040) Oman Open is a Challenge Plus event - a top-tier tournament in the secondary Tour, behind the ITTF World Tour.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday announced that it would suspend all competitions from March 16 to April 30 due to the coronavirus situation.

"Following the declaration by the World Health Organisation of Covid-19 as a pandemic and the increased number of international travel restrictions, the ITTF has decided to suspend all activities provisionally, with the health and safety of athletes, coaches, officials and fans as the top priority," the sport's world governing body said in a statement.

"The ITTF executive committee will hold an emergency meeting on Monday (March 16) to discuss the situation further and an announcement will be made next week regarding the ITTF World Tour Hong Kong and China Opens."

The Hong Kong Open is scheduled to take place from May 5-10 while Shenzhen is set to host the May 12-17 China Open.

The ITTF had announced on Tuesday the postponement of the ITTF World Tour Japan Open from April 21-26 due to the coronavirus outbreak.