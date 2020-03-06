Table Tennis: S'pore duo Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye stun Chen Meng and Ding Ning in Qatar Open q-finals

SINGAPORE - Singapore paddlers Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye shocked the third-seeded Chinese duo of Chen Meng and Ding Ning 3-2 in the women's doubles quarter-finals at the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (March 6).

Chen is the top-ranked singles player while Ding is the reigning Olympic singles champion.

The win is a timely boost for the national women's team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which they qualified for in January at the World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar, Portugal.

Yu and Lin, ranked 55th and 60th in singles respectively, won the first game 11-9. But the Chinese fought back to win the next two games 11-4, 11-8.

The Singapore pair clinched the next two games 12-10 and 11-5 to book a semi-final meeting with top seeds Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki of Japan. The last-four encounter will be played later on Friday.

Compatriot Feng Tian Wei will also face opposition from Japan after defeating Germany's Shan Xiaona 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 on Friday.

The world No. 9 will face world No. 3 Mima Ito in the women's singles quarter-finals.