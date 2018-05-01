Table tennis: Singapore's women's team lose 1-3 to China in Group A tie of World Team C'ships

SINGAPORE - Defending champions and world No. 1 women's team China dropped a match for the first time at the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships, but still cruised past Singapore with a 3-1 Group A victory on Tuesday (May 1) in Halmstad, Sweden.

World No. 4 Feng Tianwei gave the Republic the lead when she beat world No. 5 Wang Manyu 3-1 (4-11, 13-11, 14-12, 14-12) in the first match.

But China - who beat Russia, India and Belarus in straight matches earlier in the competition - pulled a point back in the best-of-five tie when former world No. 1 Ding Ning, now ranked 11th, whitewashed Singapore's Lin Ye, ranked 93rd in the world, 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4) in the second match.

China took the lead when current world No. 1 Chen Meng thrashed 18-year-old Zhang Wanling 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-3) in the third match, before Ding, 27, scored the winning point for her team when she beat Feng 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-9).

Both Singapore and China are already assured of a place in the knock-out rounds, which starts on Wednesday (May 2).

The top three teams of each of the four groups advance from the group stages, with the four winners receiving a bye to the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the competition, Singapore beat hosts Sweden 3-2, and both Russia and India 3-0.

Feng and Co will play Belarus in their final Group A tie early on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Singapore lost 2-3 to North Korea in the last eight at the 2016 edition in Malaysia.