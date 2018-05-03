Table tennis: Singapore's women paddlers down but not out after this year's struggles

Despite their recent poor run, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) expects its athletes to gun for medals at the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The once-mighty women's team underperformed at last month's Commonwealth Games, failing to retain the women's singles and team titles, and also fell short in the ongoing World Team Championships.

Feng Tianwei and Co had been given the task of at least matching the 2016 result of a top-eight finish in Sweden, but the eighth seeds exited in the last 16 following their 3-2 defeat by Ukraine on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, STTA senior high performance manager Eddy Tay told The Straits Times yesterday: "We will be competing against the powerhouses at the Asian Games, but we still want our players to win a medal through their individual effort and team effort.

"We encourage them to do their best, and their purpose of going to the Asiad is to win medals."

The World Championships were the second successive competition that the women's team - silver medallists at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and bronze medallists in 2016 - had failed to meet their targets.

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Republic were given a seven-gold target but failed to top the sport's medal tally for the first time since table tennis was introduced in 2002, with the honour going to India, who claimed three golds including a shock victory over Singapore in the women's team final.

But Tay countered: "The Commonwealth Games and the World Championships are two totally different competitions. Unlike previous World Championships, the team did not have centralised training to prepare for (this edition) and had fewer than 10 days of training after Commonwealth Games.

"Despite the short turnaround time, we'd invited sparring partners of different playing styles, including choppers (defensive specialists), to train with our team before we departed for the championships. Our women's team were able to beat India 3-0 (in Sweden) to make up for our Commonwealth Games loss."

Tay also highlighted that Yu Mengyu had been playing through injury in Halmstad, but "helped Singapore win three matches, against Sweden, India and Belarus, prior to (the loss to) Ukraine".

World No. 50 Yu, the team's second singles player, had aggravated an old shoulder injury in Sweden, and was beaten by defensive specialists Tetyana Bilenko and Ganna Gaponova in their round-of-16 loss.

But, it appears that the women - who famously beat China to win the world team title in 2010 - have lost their aura of invincibility.

Following their team's victory, Ukraine's Gaponova said: "I felt confident after winning (in the group stage on Tuesday). Everything was possible, but today I didn't feel that I might win; I felt that I should win.

"The fifth game was very difficult, Yu Mengyu is a high-level player, but I believed and I made it."

Feng may have beaten two-time world junior champion Wang Manyu and earned the Republic a point in their 1-3 Group A loss on Tuesday, but it was clear that the world's No. 1 team and defending champions were using the world's fourth-ranked singles player to polish their own skills.

Describing that loss as "within expectations", China coach Li Sun said: "From the beginning of centralised training (ahead of the World Championships), I'd already told Wang Manyu that she was going to play Feng.

"Also, Chen Meng and Feng are quite familiar with each other's styles and Chen beats her quite easily, so I wanted to get Ding Ning to test herself against Feng (in the fourth singles), so that Ding knows where her weaknesses are."

To get the team up to speed against the likes of China, Japan, the two Koreas, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, Tay says the team will have to "strike the right balance between injury management and training and competitions" from now till the Asiad.

"Mengyu... could not really control her forehand attacks during the final game against Ukraine," said Tay, who also admitted the team need to brush up technically against defensive specialists, whom they could face at the Asiad.

"Another aspect is that we will be working on our athletes' mental toughness... for them to deliver their best performance, they have to have the necessary emotional steadiness to bounce back."