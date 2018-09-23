Table tennis: Singapore's junior paddlers clinch silver and bronze in team events in Serbia

SINGAPORE - The Republic's paddlers clinched a silver and bronze in the junior girls' and boys' team events respectively at the Serbian Junior and Cadet Open on Sunday morning (Sept 24, Singapore time).

Singapore's Wong Xin Ru, Goi Rui Xuan and Pearlyn Koh beat an Indian team 3-2 in the semi-finals earlier in the day, but lost 3-1 to the Indian team of Diya Parag Chitale, Swastika Ghosh and Anusha Kutumbale in the final to settle for silver.

Rui Xuan scored the only point for the Republic in the tie, with her 3-2 (10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4) victory over Swastika in the second singles.

The trio of Josh Chua, Koen Pang and Gerald Yu took home a joint bronze, following their 3-0 defeat to China in the junior boys' team semi-finals.

The paddlers finished their campaign with two golds (junior boys' and girls' doubles), a silver (junior girls' team) and four bronzes (junior boys' team, junior boys' doubles, junior boys' and girls' singles).