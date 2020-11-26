Table tennis: Singapore's Feng Tianwei back to winning ways in Macau promotional event

SINGAPORE - Three-time Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei returned to winning ways after two consecutive first-round defeats in two weeks.

The world No. 9 put up a strong performance to comfortably beat American world No. 27 Lily Zhang 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) and advance to the quarter-finals at the promotional World Table Tennis (WTT) Macau showcase on Thursday (Nov 26).

Her victory comes after defeats by Zhang at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Women's World Cup in Weihai on Nov 9 and German world No. 20 Petrissa Solja at the ITTF Finals last week.

Feng, 34, has a silver and two bronze Olympic medals and is seeking to add to her collection at next year's Tokyo Games, which will be her fourth appearance at the Olympics.

Held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, WTT Macau started on Wednesday and will end on Sunday.

The tournament features 32 global stars including reigning Olympic men's and women's champions Ma Long and Ding Ning, and top seed Chen Meng, who won the Women's World Cup and ITTF Finals earlier this month.

It has a prize purse of US$800,000 (S$1,073,480) including a US$15,000 appearance fee.